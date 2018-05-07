Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buffett Still Bearish On Bitcoin: 'The Asset Itself Is Creating Nothing'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2018 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Buffett Still Bearish On Bitcoin: 'The Asset Itself Is Creating Nothing'
Related
Today In Cryptocurrency: CoinDesk Career Center, New JPMorgan Patents
Today In Cryptocurrency: Goldman Adds Crypto Desk, Information Officers Shun Blockchain
Bitcoin pulls back from $10K; Buffett, Munger, and Gates hammer away (Seeking Alpha)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has always been a skeptic of cryptocurrencies, and he didn’t pull any punches when it comes to bitcoin at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting over the weekend. Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” and he clarified that stance further in an interview with CNBC.

Creates Nothing

“The asset itself is creating nothing,” Buffett said. “When you're buying nonproductive assets, all you're counting on is the next person is going to pay you more because they're even more excited about another next person coming along.”

Buffett's business partner Charlie Munger went so far as to call bitcoin "anti-social, stupid and immoral."

Buffett has a long track record of bashing bitcoin. Back in October, Buffett said bitcoin is a “real bubble.”

“You can’t value bitcoin because it’s not a value-producing asset,” he said at a Q&A session with business students.

In fact, Buffett’s criticism of bitcoin goes all the way back to 2014 when he said bitcoin was a terrible long-term investment.

“Stay away from it,” he said in an interview with CNBC. “It’s a mirage basically. The idea it has some huge intrinsic value is just a joke, in my view.”

Bitcoin's Value

For several years, bitcoin investors got the last laugh. Bitcoin started 2014 at a price of just $770, but it rallied to nearly $20,000 in late 2017. The bitcoin rally has run out of steam so far in 2018, with the price falling 33.8 percent year-to-date to below $10,000. The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is down 29.6 percent year-to-date.

Cryptocurrency remains one of the most divisive topics on Wall Street, and Buffett has repeatedly made clear on which side of the debate he falls.

Related Links:

Today In Cryptocurrency: CoinDesk Career Center, New JPMorgan Patents

A Guide To Who Loves And Hates Cryptocurrency

Posted-In: Bitcoin Charlie Munger Warren BuffettCryptocurrency Top Stories Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRK-A + BRK-B)

Clash Of The Titans: What Buffett, Musk Are Squabbling About
Buffett Talks Index Funds, Stock Bubbles
The Market In 5 Minutes: Oil, NAFTA, Buffett, Volkswagen And More
Berkshire Hathaway's $1.14-Billion Loss, Explained
An 'Amazing Business': Buffett Buys 75M More Apple Shares In Q1
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla Earnings, Under Armour's Future, GM, Nvidia, Square And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BRK.A
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.