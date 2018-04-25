Today In Cryptocurrency: Hacker Steals Ethereum, Nasdaq Open To Crypto Trading

The cryptocurrency market hot streak took a breather on Wednesday, with most major currencies down more than 4 percent. Here’s a look at some of the headlines that were moving the cryptocurrency market today and which currencies were on the move.

Headlines

Chinese police seized 600 bitcoin mining machines in Tianjin after a local power company reported abnormal electricity usage. Five people connected to the operation are under investigation in what the police are calling the “largest power theft case in recent years.”

A hacker reportedly used a phishing scam to re-route traffic from MyEtherWallet.com this week. The hacker, which used a fake MyEtherWallet site hosted on a server in Russia, reportedly re-routed about 180 transactions before making off with roughly $151,000 in Ether.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC the company is open to the possibility of adding a cryptocurrency exchange over time. Nasdaq also announced a deal to allow cryptocurrency exchange Gemini access to Nasdaq’s surveillance technology. Friedman told CNBC that cryptocurrency regulations must first be ironed out before the Nasdaq would add a crypto exchange.

Price Action

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) traded at $15.22, down 9.8 percent.

Here’s how several top crypto investments fared Wednesday. Prices are as of 3:45 p.m. ET and reflect the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoin declined 4.4 percent to $8,996;

Ethereum declined 10.7 percent to $629;

Ripple declined 12.6 percent to 81 cents;

Bitcoin Cash declined 10.3 percent to $1,319;

EOS declined 2.8 percent to $14.69.

The three cryptocurrencies with at least $1-million market caps that have made the biggest gains over the past 24 hours are:

FedoraCoin: $7.5-million market cap, 73.1-percent gain.

ZClassic: $88.8-million market cap, 47.3-percent gain.

IncaKoin: $2.5-million market cap, 44.3-percent gain.

The three cryptocurrencies hit hardest in the past 24 hours were:

DNotes: $2.2-million market cap, 40.4-percent loss.

FirstCoin: $1.3-million market cap, 35.8-percent loss.

Zeitcoin: $3.3-million market cap, 30.4-percent loss.

