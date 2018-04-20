Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD Making Higher Consolidations Above $950, Looming Upside Breakout Toward $1,000

The week has been fruitful for most coins and altcoins; BCH/SD has made gains from $750 to trade above $980.

Bitcoin Cash price short-term support at $950; 61.8 percent Fib to offer stronger support on the downside.

The cryptocurrency market is fairly as the third week of April comes to an end. The week has been fruitful for most coins and altcoins where BCH/SD has made gains from $750 to trade above $980 on Friday 20. Bitcoin Cash price increased by approximately 8.2 percent on Thursday, while it is up 10.54 percent in the last 24 hours.

The price is currently dancing with $985 on the 5-hour timeframe chart, although there is a bullish trend forming around this area. The RSI is dipping further into the positive levels to signal that buying pressure is present. The price has broken above the bullish trend line while the moving averages signal a continuing intraday upside movement

$1,000 is a huge milestone for Bitcoin Cash especially after walloping in selling pressure, however, it still very far away from the all-time highs above $3,000. On the downside, BCH/USD has formed a short-term support at $950. Significantly, the 61.8 percent Fib retracement level with the previous swing high of $1,068 and a low of $605 will provide stronger support below $900 and particularly at $890.

BCH/USD 5-hour chart