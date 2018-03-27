A Charles Schwab Veteran Reflects On Decades Of Fintech Innovation

As we head into the final few days of Women's History month, Benzinga is excited to highlight some of the speakers, panelists and influential women in finance who participated in this year's Benzinga Women’s Wealth Forum. This year's event, which was held March 21, provided a space where women were able to learn ways to empower themselves through financial technology and be inspired by the stories of powerful women in finance.

In this installment we spoke with Gretchen Gardinier, managing director of electronic services at Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW).

Benzinga: Give us the elevator pitch for what you do at Schwab.

Gardinier: At Schwab, everything we do is “through clients’ eyes,” and I am on the front lines of that strategy, supporting clients and employees. I am the Managing Director for eServices and my team supports our retail clients as well as prospective clients via electronic channels, chat and email. I oversee several managers — about 150 Financial Services Professionals across five primary locations. I am responsible for ensuring that our clients receive the high level of support and service they have come to expect from Charles Schwab & Co. I am also responsible, as a leader, to ensure that the professionals in my organization have opportunities to learn, grown and fully develop their careers.

Benzinga: What trends and ideas do you think will dominate the financial services and fintech in 2018?

Gardinier: Near the end of 2017 and during the beginning of 2018 there was a lot of chatter around cryptocurrencies (i.e., bitcoin), but now the conversations have shifted to market volatility and being prepared for a correction or complete reversal from a bull to a bear market.

Benzinga: What surprised you the most in the fintech industry in 2017?

Gardinier: How engaged our clients and investors in general have been in the market. With more access to information around financial services/products and education, more people have had a seat at the table than I have seen in years past.

Benzinga: Does fintech open up new financial opportunities for women? If so, how?

Gardinier: I believe it opens new financial opportunities for all…it’s really about access. With the abundance of available financial literacy opportunities and the combination of technology and fewer barriers to entry, more people are able to participate in creating a stronger, more informed financial future.

Benzinga: What about your work at Schwab makes you excited to go into work each day?

Gardinier: It’s an amazing experience to look back on almost two decades in the industry and recall all of the changes that took place. As exciting as that has been, for me it’s the people. I have been in leadership a long time. It’s the opportunities to help and inspire others to maximize their potential that keeps me going. It’s been an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of so many success stories.

