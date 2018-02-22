ICYMI: Wayfair's Q4, Snapchat Gets Dissed, Cryptos And Semiconductors

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Wayfair Doesn't Fare Well

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) stock fell following a Q4 report that fell short of the street view and, at least in the view of noted short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research, lended support to the bear thesis. Jayson Derrick reports.

Snap Stock Gets Cyberbullied

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) suffered after social media Kylie Jenner expressed her displeasure with the camera company’s new app format. Elizabeth Balboa explains.

Cryptos And Semis

How much do you really understand about the relationship between cryptocurrencies and semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD)? Wayne Duggan discusses this and more in “How Long Will The Cryptocurrency GPU Boom Last?”