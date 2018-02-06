Benzinga Expanding Cryptocurrency, Blockchain And Crypto ETF Coverage To Meet Institutional Demand

Benzinga, a leading provider of breaking news and data services to North American brokerages and hedge funds, announced plans to expand their news coverage to include cryptocurrency to meet growing interest from its institutional clients. This expansion includes a dedicated cryptocurrency newsfeed product curated towards the major coins, blockchain developments, and crypto ETFs.

“As cryptocurrencies became mainstream news in 2017, traffic increased by double digits on crypto articles,” said Benzinga Head Of Newsdesk Brent Slava. “Some of our writers have been covering cryptocurrencies for years - for them this level of interest is unprecedented, and our partners have communicated that they have rapidly growing demand for coverage of this space.”

The renewed focus on cryptocurrencies will take the form of dedicated beat writers and a designated channel for all cryptocurrency and blockchain news. Benzinga’s cryptocurrency feed will be available to clients through TCP, API, FTP and RSS delivery methods, and is available in basic and premium packages.

The basic cryptocurrency newsfeed product includes 15-20 headlines and stories per day and covers most major currencies. The premium feed covers all news, up to 35 headlines and stories a day, including trading ideas and intraday price updates.

For more information on Benzinga’s news products, including the cryptocurrency feed, contact John Bolton, Benzinga’s Licensing Operations Manager, at johnbolton@benzinga.com or 313-246-1807.