'Bitcoin Empire': The Card Game Designed To Demystify Bitcoin

What You Need To Know

"Bitcoin Empire: To The Moon" is a new card game designed to make it easier and more fun to understand the often-confusing world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The card game has players compete against each other to collect the most bitcoins and create exchanges. Players can also target each other with lawsuits, hacks and more to prevent their opponent from moving up in the bitcoin world, the game's creators said in a press release.

"Bitcoin Empire" also includes references to current evens and political issues that impact the price of bitcoin. The game includes a popular conspiracy theory that the moon landing was fake, which adds a "lighthearted" component to the game and "keeps it from getting too serious," its creators said.

Why It's Important

The U.K.-based game is accepting funds on Kickstarter and needs to raise $14,300 in startup money by Feb. 24 before launching on the market. As of late Thursday morning the Kickstarter page showed 10 backers pledging a combined $424.

What's Next?

The game creators expect to finalize all design work by April and begin shipping to customers in June.

