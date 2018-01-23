Today In Blockchain: Rambus, DPW, Chinanet, And Davos

A new day, a new surge in blockchain related news. At least three companies announced major changes to their business structure to include blockchain and investors should be made aware of two notable events taking place in the investment community.

Rambus: Cryptocurrency Mining

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a producer of hardware and software technologies, announced Tuesday a new product called GDDR6 (Graphics Double Data Rate) Memory PHY IP Core. The new product will be marketed at customers who use high-performance applications including cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems and networking.

"The high bandwidth delivered by GDDR6 makes it uniquely qualified to perform data-intensive applications such as HPC (high performance computing), AI, autonomous vehicles, and high-speed networking," said Luc Seraphin, SVP and general manager of the Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division.

Shares of Rambus were trading lower by 0.5 percent late Tuesday morning.

DPW Holdings: 'Super Crypto Mining' Update

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW), a nano-cap company that sells power system solutions, announced its subsidiary, Super Crypto Mining, Inc., has secured 1,000 S9 Antminers manufactured by Bitmain Technologies, Inc. for its mining operations.

DPW noted the new purchase is unrelated to the 100 units per week being developed by Super Crypto Mining and "significantly bolsters the operational footprint" of the subsidiary.

Shares of DPW were trading higher by more than 6 percent.

Related Link: Ripple Founder Chris Larsen Talks About The Many Use Cases For Blockchain

Chinanet Online: New Joint Venture

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET), a China-based integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data-analysis and management services platform, announced a new joint venture for the development of blockchain technologies.

Chinanet said it has partnered with Wuxi Jingtum Network Technology and Ford tree Blockchain Technology Co to research and develop blockchain technology. Specifically, the agreement calls for designing the "underlying foundation of unique layered blockchain architecture, develop the cross-chain functionality between the principal and subordinate chains, realize the circulation of certain assets between different chains, design intelligent contract mechanisms to support complex logic, and complete the cloud service model and other important underlying technology."

Shares of Chinanet were trading higher by more than 20 percent.

Blockchain Davos Conference

At the same time that global business leaders and heads of state gather in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum, a cryptocurrency themed event called Blockchain Davos will simultaneously take place.

Blockchain Davos brings together the world's leading experts in blockchain and initial coin offers. Some of the topics on the agenda include reviewing case studies, communications with CEOs of blockchain projects and interactions with speakers.

Canaccord Blockchain Investor Day

Canaccord Genuity is hosting a blockchain themed investor day event Tuesday in Vancouver, B.C.

Some of the speakers at the event include discussions from bitcoin pioneer Tim Draper, legal experts from Duhaime Law, and various companies engaged in blockchain technologies.