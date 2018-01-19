Ripple Struggling To Extend Thursday's Gain

Ripple's XRP is trading lower by 6.23 percent at $1.52 in Friday's session.

From its Nov. 30 low just under 23 cents, XRP rallied over 1,500 percent when it peaked Jan. 4 at $3.84. XRP posted its all-time closing high on Jan. 7 at $3.38.

At the pinnacle of its rally, it supplanted Ethereum with the second highest market capitalization in the space.

XRP was in midst of a four-day losing streak and finally bottomed on Wednesday just under 90 cents; it rebounded to close at $1.31. That marked its first time under $1.00 since Dec. 24 and coincided with its Dec. 24 low of 91 cents. It recovered to end the session at $1.31.

On Thursday, XRP continued to climb towards the $2.00 area, but came up shy at $1.73. Early in Friday's session, it peaked just ahead of that level at $1.70 and has trended lower, but still remains well above Thursday's low of $1.26.