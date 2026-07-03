Analysts from Citi predict a significant drop in Brent crude prices to $60 a barrel by year-end, banking on the U.S.-Iran truce to hold.

They further underscored the role of Lebanon, a possible disruption source, which is increasingly restricted by a broader U.S. preference for de-escalation. They advised traders to sell into oil price rallies over the summer and projected Brent prices to range between $60 and $65 a barrel by year-end.

The report also pointed out an increase in shipping volumes through the Strait of Hormuz to 7 million barrels a day of crude oil, compared with 15 million before the conflict. The analysts suggested that these volumes are likely higher than official data indicated due to many vessels disabling their transponders for security reasons.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil price was trading 0.33% lower at $72.12 per barrel, while the WTI crude futures were trading 0.28% lower at $68.50 per barrel.

Lower Oil Price Forecasts Amid Hormuz Risk

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