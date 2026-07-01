June is on track to be silver’s worst month in nearly 15 years.

Momentum carried it to roughly $120 an ounce by late January. Five months later, that trade has crumbled. Here’s why.

Chart: Silver Monthly Chart And Rate Of Change

Two Forces Behind The Metal Selloff

The first is silver’s tight relationship with gold. Bullion — tracked by the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) — also fell hard in June, sliding more than 11% and giving back close to 30% from its own early-2026 peak.

When the broader precious-metals complex turns, silver, the more volatile of the pair, tends to fall further and faster.

The second is the U.S. dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index rose about 2.4% in June, one of its strongest months in roughly a year, lifted by a sharp shift in Federal Reserve expectations.

Kevin Warsh‘s debut at the helm of the Federal Reserve crystallized the market’s pivot toward a rate hike. Today, U.S. inflation is still running near 4%, as Warsh attempts to restore price stability.

Futures pricing now treats a rate increase by October as all but certain and assigns roughly even odds to a second hike by March 2027.

That combination is poison for silver.

The metal pays no coupon and no dividend, so when bonds and cash yield more — and when a stronger dollar makes dollar-priced metals costlier for the rest of the world — the opportunity cost of holding it rises. Both levers moved against silver at once.

What Happened Last Time Silver Fell This Much

The last time silver fell this hard in a single month, the world economy was under severe stress: the European sovereign debt crisis was intensifying, with markets fearing a Greek default and contagion to Italy and Spain, while S&P Global Ratings had stripped the U.S. of its AAA credit rating on Aug. 5, 2011.

The result was a broad scramble for liquidity, with investors selling almost everything — commodities, equities and even precious metals — to raise cash.

Silver was hit especially hard because roughly half of its demand is industrial, so it trades partly like an industrial metal.

As recession fears built and hedge funds cut commodity exposure, the metal collapsed more than 25% in a matter of days late in the month, sliding from the low-$40s toward $26.

The parallel to today is imperfect — there is no liquidity crisis now — but the mechanics are familiar: a crowded, momentum-driven trade meeting a stronger dollar and tighter financial conditions.

Is the Market Overreacting?

Here is where 2026 diverges from 2011. Violent, across-the-board commodity drops usually accompany a deteriorating economy.

This time, the data point the other way.

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annualized rate in the first quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its third estimate — revised up from 1.6% and a sharp acceleration from 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model points to roughly 2.5% growth in the second quarter.

There is no recession on the radar.

The tape is flashing exhaustion, too. Silver’s 14-day relative strength index sank toward 30 — a level many traders read as oversold — in late June before the metal bounced.

Silver was up about 2.4% on Tuesday.

That is the key question now facing investors: with no growth shock behind it, was June’s plunge a fundamental repricing, or only a positioning-driven overshoot?

The answer may depend on whether U.S. inflation finally starts to surprise to the downside as energy costs cool, easing the rate-hike pressure that lit the silver selloff.