The Trump administration is offering financial support to smaller meatpackers struggling with escalating beef prices due to a shortage of cattle supplies and the reemergence of New World Screwworm.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated up to $500 million in payments to small- and medium-sized meatpacking firms.

The payments, funded under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and administered by the Farm Service Agency, aim to help eligible beef processors offset higher cattle acquisition costs resulting from historically low U.S. cattle supplies. Eligible processors will receive application details from the USDA.

To qualify for SPUR funding, beef processors must operate under federal or approved cooperative inspection programs, be U.S.-owned, and not be among the nation’s largest beef processors or owned by one. Eligibility is limited to companies that are not considered nationally dominant in the beef processing market.

Trump Steps Up Beef Relief

This aid is the Trump administration’s most recent attempt to address the issue of skyrocketing beef prices, also popularly known as “beeflation.” The Justice Department has also launched a criminal investigation into the top U.S. meatpackers. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average price of ground beef in May was $6.745 per pound, a 12.77% increase from May 2025.

The Trump administration had previously halted a proposal to suspend tariffs on imported beef. This move was part of a broader plan that included expanding loan and capital access for U.S. ranchers and easing certain Agriculture Department regulations affecting U.S. cattle producers.

The average cost of a Fourth of July BBQ for 10 people hit a record $73.82 in 2026, up 4% from 2025 and surpassing the previous high of $71.22 set in 2024, according to the Farm Bureau. Besides “beeflation,” the overall rising costs are also a result of higher gas prices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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