Gold Bulls May Need Fed Rate Cuts More Than Geopolitical Tensions

Gold has spent much of the past few years benefiting from geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying and growing concerns over government debt. But heading into the second half of 2026, analysts say another factor has become even more important: interest rates.

According to Daniel Kostecki, market analyst at CMC Markets, rising real yields have become the dominant force driving gold prices, overshadowing many of the geopolitical catalysts that traditionally fuel demand for the precious metal.

Gold’s Biggest Headwind Is Rising Real Yields

Gold’s long-term investment case remains intact.

Central banks continue accumulating bullion, while geopolitical tensions and fiscal concerns have helped support prices in recent years.

However, Kostecki argues that markets have increasingly shifted their attention toward real interest rates.

“As inflation expectations have eased and U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) yields have moved higher, the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset has increased,” he wrote. “That has taken some of the momentum out of gold’s rally.”

Unlike bonds, gold generates no income. When inflation-adjusted Treasury yields rise, investors can earn higher real returns from fixed-income assets, making gold comparatively less attractive.

The Fed May Matter More Than Geopolitics

The recent pullback in gold does not necessarily signal weakening confidence in the metal. According to CMC Markets, exchange-traded fund flows have moderated rather than reversed sharply, while central bank demand remains supportive.

Instead, investors appear to be becoming more selective after aggressively buying gold earlier this year.

For that reason, Kostecki believes the Federal Reserve’s next moves may prove more influential than geopolitical developments. “For H2, the outlook for gold will depend heavily on the path of interest rates,” he wrote. “A decline in real yields could provide the catalyst for another move higher, while a stronger dollar and persistently elevated rates may continue to limit upside.”

His conclusion is straightforward: “Gold retains its role as a defensive asset, but for now the price of money matters more than geopolitics.”

What It Means For Gold Investors

The implication is that investors may need to pay closer attention to inflation data, Treasury yields and Federal Reserve policy than they have in recent years.

If real yields begin to decline alongside Fed rate cuts, gold could regain momentum as the opportunity cost of owning the metal falls.

If rates remain higher for longer, however, gold may continue finding support from central bank buying while struggling to deliver the powerful rallies investors have grown accustomed to.

For now, the long-term bull case for gold remains intact. The next major catalyst simply may come from Washington rather than the world’s geopolitical hotspots.

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