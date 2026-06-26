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President Donald Trump stops to speak with media before boarding Marine 1
June 26, 2026 6:22 AM 2 min read

Trump Said Gas Prices Are Not Falling Fast Enough, But This Analyst Says Costs Declining Faster Than 2022's Record $5/Gallon Average

President Donald Trump recently warned against high fuel costs, questioning why prices at the pump weren’t coming down despite a decrease in crude oil prices, but GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan disagrees.

Prices Falling Faster Than 2022

In a post on X on Thursday, De Haan refuted Trump’s claims about the speed at which rates were falling. “GasBuddy data shows the decline is faster than it was in 2022 when gas prices reached a record $5/gal,” De Haan said.

Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned ships of traversing the Strait of Hormuz away from the designated route as a vessel was struck off the coast of Oman.

Following the incident, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that Trump had given away leverage over Iran via the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), calling for the suspension of sanctions relief for Tehran.

Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas was at $3.9010 on Friday, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). However, prices remained above $5/gallon in states towards the Pacific, like California and Washington, with California gas costing $5.4860/gallon.

On the oil front, prices continued to fall on Friday as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded for $69.41/bbl at press time. Brent crude oil also fell to $72.67/bbl at the time of writing this article.

Peter Schiff Says Trump Advocates Socialism

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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