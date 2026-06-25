Chevron Corp.‘s (NYSE:CVX) Chief Financial Officer Eimear Bonner has forecasted a gradual but eventual drop in U.S. gasoline prices as the situation in the Middle East stabilizes.

Bonner, addressing criticism from President Donald Trump, told CNBC on Thursday that energy companies are making every effort to rectify the situation, but warned that it would take time for fuel prices to decrease.

“It’s going to take time, though. There is a lag between…oil prices and reductions in oil prices and when that shows up at the pump, but we expect that prices will come down as things continue to normalize,” Bonner said.

The CFO was asked whether large energy companies could do more to bring down gas prices in the short term. “…majors are doing everything that we can. I’ll talk for Chevron, and we’re growing this year. We’re going to grow production at 7% to 10%,” Bonner responded.

Bonner said Chevron continues to optimize its operations despite the conflict, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining reliable energy supplies.

Experts Explain Gas Price Lag

The national average for regular gasoline currently stands at $3.918 per gallon, down from $4.515 a month ago, but still significantly above last year’s $3.224 average, according to AAA data.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil price was trading 0.78% lower at $72.50 per barrel, while the WTI crude futures were trading 1.02% lower at $69.62 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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