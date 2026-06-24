Gold Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 2022. Nvidia Bulls May Like It

Gold investors may not like what they’re seeing on the charts. According to Barchart, gold has fallen below its 200-day moving average by the largest margin since 2022, a notable technical breakdown for one of the market’s favorite safe-haven assets.

But while the move may concern gold bulls, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors could see it differently.

Gold’s Breakdown Is About More Than Gold

Gold often thrives when investors are worried. The precious metal tends to attract capital during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and market volatility. Conversely, when investors become more comfortable taking risk, money often flows elsewhere.

That’s why gold’s latest technical breakdown may be sending a broader message about market sentiment. Investors appear increasingly willing to rotate out of defensive assets and back into growth-oriented trades.

And few trades have captured Wall Street’s attention more than artificial intelligence.

The AI Trade Is Built On Risk Appetite

Nvidia has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, helping power a rally that has lifted semiconductor stocks, software names and the broader technology sector.

But AI isn’t just a growth story. It’s also a confidence trade.

That kind of optimism tends to flourish when investors are embracing risk—not hiding from it.

What History Suggests

The last time gold traded this far below its 200-day moving average was in 2022, a period that ultimately coincided with improving sentiment toward risk assets after one of the market’s most challenging years.

While history doesn’t always repeat itself, the recent divergence between gold and high-growth technology stocks is attracting attention.

AI stocks remain near record highs. And investors continue to pour money into one of the market’s most popular themes.

Whether gold’s decline proves temporary or marks the start of a larger trend remains to be seen.

But for Nvidia bulls, the message may be straightforward: investors appear more interested in chasing growth than seeking safety.

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