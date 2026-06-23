Gold's New Role Outweighs Its Technical Bear Market

Institutions have noticed. Goldman Sachs cut its year-end 2026 price target from $5,400 to $4,900 an ounce. Analysts Lina Thomas and Daan Struyven called the outlook “structurally constructive but tactically cautious.”

The immediate culprit is the Federal Reserve. Under new Chair Kevin Warsh, the central bank has swung hawkish, with Warsh using his first press conference to vow a return to price stability.

Traders now assign an 85.6% probability of at least one hike till December, up from 61% before the Fed decision, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

For a non-yielding asset, higher rates are not exactly spa treatment. Goldman warned that an actual hike could knock its gold forecast down another $500, to $4,400, as demand for gold as a macro-policy hedge unwinds.

That is the tactical bear case. The structural bull case is more interesting.

Money vs. Collateral

The latest World Gold Council survey reinforces the point. Data shows that 89% of central banks expect to increase gold reserves over the next 12 months, while only 1% expect to reduce them. Around 75% of respondents who manage gold describe it as a strategic asset rather than a historical legacy.

The shift is also about trust, or to be precise, the lack of it. When countries froze Russian offshore assets in 2022, the event reminded the world that Western bonds are liquid yet not apolitical. Sovereign paper still clears transactions efficiently but also falls under legal jurisdictions. Gold stored at home doesn’t.

Central bank involvement is the key angle noted by a veteran commodities trader, Vincent Lanci. In a recent interview, he explains that the correction has not broken the underlying story.

Instead, central banks, especially in Asia and Eastern Europe, are still buying dips. China, Poland, and Kazakhstan remain active. The buyer base is broadening.

“Money gets all the attention, but collateral does all the work. If people would stop obsessing about the dollar and start obsessing about what’s behind the dollar… we’d be in a better situation,” he said.

Becoming a Liquid Asset

Still, for gold to challenge treasuries, it can’t just sit in vaults. It has to be repoable. An institution has to be able to pledge it for short-term financing without selling it. It needs formal recognition as a High-Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA), and regulators have historically withheld that status.

Yet, if that classification changes, gold moves into the status of a funding tool. Sovereigns could borrow against bullion to finance infrastructure, manage liquidity, and reduce forced selling in a crisis. Permanent institutional utility would support the price.

Thus, for traders, the new gold debate isn’t about whether the dollar disappears. It probably doesn’t. It’s about what assets the world trusts enough to pledge against debt. For five decades, U.S. Treasuries anchored the system.

But in a multipolar world, reserve managers want collateral that someone else’s politics can’t freeze.

Image via Shutterstock