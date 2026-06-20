Crude Oil Price Pops As Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

Crude oil prices jumped today, June 20, on popular perpetual futures marketplaces like Hyperliquid and Aster, after Iran announced the sudden closure of the Strait of Hormuz. WTI jumped to $79, while Brent rose to $82. The two popular benchmarks have risen by 7% from their lowest levels this month.

Crude Oil Price Jumps as Iran Closes the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing the ongoing skirmishes in Lebanon and Gaza. This closure happened after Israel continued its strikes against Lebanon, killing at least 16 people.

According to Reuters, Israel said that its strikes in South Lebanon were a response to Hezbollah attacks. It noted that Hezbollah launched over 50 projectiles towards Israel. At the same time, Hezbollah said that it would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" in Lebanon.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz because peace in Lebanon is one of the 14 points of the deal that President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed this week.

It is also one of the key risks facing the upcoming nuclear talks between the US and Iran. For one, US intelligence officials have warned the White House that Israel will work hard to undermine the talks. It may do that by attacking Lebanon and hoping that Iran will respond, which will draw the US back to war.

These events are happening at a time when global oil inventories are falling. For example, US Strategic Petroleum Reserves have plunged to a 43-year low. A separate report released this week showed that oil inventories fell by 8.3 million barrels last week to 418 million barrels.

A recent report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) showed that global crude oil supply will fell by 3.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) to 102.4 million this year and then rebound to 110.3 million mb/d next year. The report also estimated that demand will drop by 1.1 million barrels per day this year.

Trump Statement Eyed on Strait of Hormuz Closure

The focus now is on President Donald Trump’s comment on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He has previously argued that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu would respect his requests not to attack Lebanon.

A possible scenario is where Trump pushes Netanyahu again to end his attacks in a bid to salvage the nuclear talks. He may also escalate the situation by relaunching his blockade against Iran, a move that may lead to higher oil prices in the near term.

With the global markets being closed for the weekend, investors have turned to perpetual futures platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster to trade oil. Data shows that Brent’s open interest on Hyperliquid jumped to $114 million in the last 24 hours. WTI’s open interest rose to $150 million.

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