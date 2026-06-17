The Iran agreement, touted by President Donald Trump, has sparked optimism as oil prices continue to fall, but the national average price of gas at the pump continues to stay high.

Americans Paying $25 Extra Compared To Last Year

In a post on X, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan posted a screenshot of user Hunter Eagleman‘s post claiming that gas prices had fallen below $3/gallon in a town, without sharing further details.

“While Hunter drives across the country for the *cheapest* gas station to post, the average American is spending $10-$25 more every fill-up” when compared to June 2025, De Haan said.

Prices were also “over $1/gal more than February,” before a joint U.S.-Israeli operation resulted in the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei via a missile strike on February 28, which kick-started the war in Iran.

De Haan had earlier warned that while the Iran agreement would help resume normal traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, it would be “foolish” to think that the situation would return to complete normalcy immediately. He also warned that any slip-up would result in an immediate surge in oil.

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines also said that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could take months to return to pre-war levels as operators remain wary.

The operator cautioned that companies would need proof that the agreement will translate into tangible change in the blockade and results in safe passage.

Gas, Oil Prices

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) data, the average price of gas was $4.0440/gallon on Tuesday, with states like California, Hawaii and Washington still paying well over $5/gallon for gas at the pump.

On the oil front, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $75.41/bbl at the time of writing this article, while Brent crude also declined 0.71% to $78.40 at press time.

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