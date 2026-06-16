The U.S. military has reportedly been clandestinely carrying out ship-to-ship oil transfers in the Gulf. This operation, reminiscent of Iranian tactics used to evade sanctions, has been ongoing since early May.

The covert operation has involved a minimum of 92 vessels and is being executed off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and off Oman's port of Sohar, reported Reuters on Tuesday. The operation’s secrecy was maintained through the use of aerial and water drones, as well as helicopters, to guide the convoys to awaiting tankers.

The report describes a U.S.-military controlled ship-to-ship oil transfer operation, where tankers follow tightly coordinated routes and spacing before passing through the Strait under surveillance, with transponders off and lights dimmed. They transferred oil to larger VLCC vessels in operations lasting 24–40 hours, then returned through the strait, enabling oil movement despite an Iranian blockade and limited willing shippers.

Reuters analysis of satellite imagery and shipping data shows repeated ship-to-ship oil transfers involving Gulf tanker fleets and international vessels between May 2 and June 11. Based on vessel capacity estimates, at least 90 million barrels of crude and petroleum products may have moved through the offshore network since early May, though this remains below pre-war Strait of Hormuz volumes of about 20 million barrels per day.

The U.S. CENTCOM did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump Details Secret Hormuz Mission

Notably, Iran has long used ship-to-ship transfers to evade sanctions by concealing the origin of its oil, typically operating in small pairs of vessels to avoid detection. A U.S.-led operation involving larger-scale transfers was aimed at improving protection for Gulf producers while enabling the movement of crude and petroleum products to global buyers, as per the Reuters report.

Strait of Hormuz Reopening Plan

Trump said on Sunday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would reopen for mine-clearing operations following a planned deal signing on Friday, enabling the resumption of oil shipments. Under a 60-day ceasefire extension, Iran has agreed to clear mines from the waterway and waive transit fees for vessels passing through. In return, the U.S. will lift the naval blockade on Iranian ports imposed in April.

WTI crude oil declined 1.99% to $79.14 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 1.38% lower at $78.47 per barrel as of 5:54 a.m. EDT.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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