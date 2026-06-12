President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation reopening nearly 500,000 square miles of protected Pacific waters to commercial fishing, restoring access to key marine zones as part of his "America First Fishing Policy."

The White House said the move restores commercial fishing access to the Mau and Ho‘omalu Zones of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, the Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. The administration said the goal is to boost domestic seafood production, support American jobs and reduce reliance on imported seafood.

The White House argued previous restrictions unnecessarily limited American fishermen while doing little to improve conservation because many commercially important fish species are highly migratory and already protected under existing fisheries laws.

Trump said reopening these waters would strengthen domestic seafood supply chains and create economic opportunities for fishing families, processors and coastal communities.

Fishermen Praise Trump

During the signing event, fishing industry representatives strongly backed the move, saying the administration had delivered major relief to an industry burdened by years of regulatory pressure.

One fisherman presented Trump with a crew member's cap and told him, "You're one of us now."

Another industry representative from North Carolina praised Trump's impact on the sector, saying, "We support you 100%."

"You have done more for this nation in the seafood space than any president before you in my lifetime," he said. "We're farmers of the sea."

The comments underscored strong support from commercial fishing groups that have long argued federal protections restricted access to valuable fishing grounds and hurt domestic production.

The proclamation builds on Trump's earlier efforts to expand fishing access. In April 2025, he signed an executive order aimed at improving U.S. seafood competitiveness through deregulation and export growth. In February 2026, he also reopened commercial fishing access in parts of the Atlantic.

Food Inflation Remains In Focus

The move comes as food prices remain under pressure.

Recent data from the Food and Agriculture Organization showed global food prices remained elevated in May, with the FAO Food Price Index holding near a two-year high at 130.8 points. Meat prices also inched higher, underscoring continued pressure on global protein costs.

Pressure is also visible at the consumer level. Food inflation remains a political flashpoint in the U.S., with recent pricing data showing double-digit increases across several grocery staples, including protein categories.

The White House said the policy would expand economic opportunity for fishing communities while maintaining environmental protections.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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