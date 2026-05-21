The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hastening the construction of a second pipeline to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz, in light of the ongoing Iran conflict.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, in an interview at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday, announced that nearly 50% of the pipeline is now complete. This new pipeline will double ADNOC’s export capacity via Fujairah, a port on the Gulf of Oman, just outside Hormuz.

The project’s pace has been accelerated due to ongoing tensions with Iran. The pipeline is expected to be functional by 2027. Al Jaber noted that even if the conflict were to cease immediately, it would take at least four months to boost oil flows to 80% of normal levels. Full normalization of oil flows is anticipated by the first or second quarter of 2027.

Al Jaber voiced his concern about the current situation, stating, “Right now, too much of the world's energy still moves through too few chokepoints.” He further stated, “This is not just an economic problem…this sets a dangerous precedent once you accept that a single country can hold the world's most important waterway hostage.”

Wright Sees Reduced Hormuz Reliance

He said Iran's ability to block the passage is a "one-time" leverage point, and that new infrastructure would reduce reliance on the strait. However, he emphasized that while the route may become less critical, the region's role as a major global energy producer will remain unchanged.

Hormuz Closure Drains Oil Reserves

At 2:22 a.m. EST, Brent crude oil was trading 0.85% higher at $88.99 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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