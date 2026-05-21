Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
The Strait of Hormuz pinned on a map, April 14, 2024
May 21, 2026 4:31 AM 3 min read

UAE Says Hormuz Bypass Oil Pipeline Nearly 50% Complete, Targets Faster 2027 Launch: 'Not Just An Economic Problem'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hastening the construction of a second pipeline to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz, in light of the ongoing Iran conflict.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, in an interview at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday, announced that nearly 50% of the pipeline is now complete. This new pipeline will double ADNOC’s export capacity via Fujairah, a port on the Gulf of Oman, just outside Hormuz.

The project’s pace has been accelerated due to ongoing tensions with Iran. The pipeline is expected to be functional by 2027. Al Jaber noted that even if the conflict were to cease immediately, it would take at least four months to boost oil flows to 80% of normal levels. Full normalization of oil flows is anticipated by the first or second quarter of 2027.

Al Jaber voiced his concern about the current situation, stating, “Right now, too much of the world's energy still moves through too few chokepoints.”  He further stated, “This is not just an economic problem…this sets a dangerous precedent once you accept that a single country can hold the world's most important waterway hostage.”

Wright Sees Reduced Hormuz Reliance

He said Iran's ability to block the passage is a "one-time" leverage point, and that new infrastructure would reduce reliance on the strait. However, he emphasized that while the route may become less critical, the region's role as a major global energy producer will remain unchanged.

Hormuz Closure Drains Oil Reserves

At 2:22 a.m. EST, Brent crude oil was trading 0.85% higher at $88.99 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved