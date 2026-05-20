Is Trump Letting The Strait Of Hormuz Stay Closed? US Refiners Aren't Complaining

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively shut since March 1, with the Trump administration repeatedly extending negotiation deadlines without a peace deal in sight.

Eighty-two days in, the chokepoint is still running at roughly 3% of normal traffic.

Yet, the data may suggest the delay is more a strategy than a bug. A languishing U.S. downstream sector is suddenly the swing fuel supplier to the world, and Washington is in no hurry to give that role back.

The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays disrupted, the more the United States cements its role as the world's emergency fuel supplier.

US Refined Product Exports Just Hit A New Record

While markets have focused on crude oil prices flirting with $100 per barrel, a quieter but arguably more important story has emerged downstream: U.S. refiners are running nearly flat out, fuel exports are surging to record highs, and America's refining system is becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of the geopolitical shock.

Total petroleum product exports from the U.S. averaged 7.92 million barrels per day in the four weeks ending May 8, up from 6.80 million b/d a year earlier — a 16.6% jump — according to the latest Energy Information Administration Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Crude exports averaged 5.37 million b/d, up 42.8% year-over-year. Combined, the U.S. shipped more than 13.1 million b/d of crude and products abroad last week alone.

“U.S. refined product exports have surged to record levels as the country increasingly acts as the key marginal supplier amid ongoing Strait of Hormuz disruptions,” said Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia in a recent note.

According to the Kpler analysis, U.S. clean product exports — including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel — have averaged roughly 3.3 million barrels per day since March, sharply above the 2.6 million barrels-per-day average seen in 2025.

Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia are all leaning on Atlantic Basin barrels to replace lost Middle East supply.

America's Refineries Are Running In ‘Max-Output Mode’

The beneficiaries are America's Gulf Coast refiners.

Kpler described the U.S. downstream system as operating in "full max-output mode," with refinery utilization near multi-year highs and distillate yields being aggressively maximized.

EIA data show U.S. refinery utilization reached 91.7% in the latest week, while Gulf Coast plants operated at an extraordinary 96.4% utilization rate.

Refinery crude inputs climbed to 16.4 million barrels per day last week, among the highest seasonal levels in years.

The reason is simple economics.

Diesel and jet fuel crack spreads remain historically elevated as shortages ripple through global distillate markets. Gulf Coast refiners with complex systems and high conversion capacity are effectively printing money by transforming relatively cheap domestic shale crude into premium exportable fuels.

Domestic Inventories Are Getting Tight

There is, however, a tradeoff.

As exports surge overseas, domestic inventories are being drained at one of the fastest rates in years.

Kpler estimates major U.S. fuel inventories have fallen by roughly 55 million barrels since early March, pushing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel stocks toward five-year lows.

The EIA report showed gasoline inventories fell another 4.1 million barrels last week and now sit 5% below the five-year average.

Commercial crude inventories also dropped by 4.3 million barrels in the latest week.

That tightening matters because the U.S. refining system now has very little spare capacity left.

Kpler warned that sustained high utilization rates are increasing operational strain across the refining network, raising the risk of outages during the peak summer driving season.

The report specifically referenced recent disruptions involving refineries operated by BP, Valero Energy and Exxon Mobil.

Why Keeping Hormuz Closed Helps US Refiners

For President Donald Trump, the geopolitical leverage may align with a domestic industrial boom.

Every additional week of restricted Gulf shipping reinforces U.S. pricing power in global fuel markets. Europe becomes more dependent on Atlantic Basin diesel.

Latin America leans harder on Gulf Coast gasoline cargoes. Asian buyers increasingly compete for non-Middle Eastern refined products.

In effect, America is monetizing its shale-and-refining complex at full throttle.

The irony is that the U.S. shale revolution was originally seen as a crude oil story. In 2026, it increasingly looks like a refined-products export story instead.

And as long as the Strait remains constrained, U.S. refiners may continue to occupy one of the most profitable positions in the global energy market.

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