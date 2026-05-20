Jim Cramer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump‘s comments no longer positively impact oil prices as uncertainty looms over the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Big Problem With Oil

In a post on X, Cramer outlined the “big problem” with oil prices in recent times, saying that the prices go “down less when Trump says there is a hint of peace,” but rally when “there is a rumor of war.”

He then shared that oil prices could “challenge” the $119 high if there was “no peace,” this time out. “All of this truce-carrot with no stick breeds higher and higher prices,” Cramer said.

Oil Prices, Treasury Waiver

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a 30-day general license for countries facing oil crunches to buy Russian seaborne oil in a move that would "provide additional flexibility" in the crude oil supply chain.

Iran War Impact

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