GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan has predicted that it would take more than a year and a half for countries to refill oil inventories if the Strait of Hormuz reopens following its closure amid the U.S., Israel and Iran war.

78 Weeks To Refill Oil Inventories

In a post on X on Monday, De Haan shared that it "loosely" takes a week for countries to refill oil inventories for every day the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

"We’re now at 78 days- so ~78 weeks would put us roughly at November, 2027 to see global oil inventories fully recover," De Haan said in the post.

De Haan’s Gas Prediction

De Haan had earlier predicted that gas prices in the U.S. wouldn’t reach $6-7/gallon by the end of this week despite uncertainty around the situation in the Middle East. “I definitely don’t see this remotely possible at all,” he said in a post on X.

The national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.515 on Monday, illustrating a slight uptick, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association (AAA). On the diesel front, prices declined slightly, with the current average price being $5.631/gallon on Monday. California still commanded the highest average price, with gas prices over $6.151/gallon.

Trump’s Iran Comments

US Issues Oil Waiver

As the situation escalates, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a 30-day general license for countries facing oil crunches to buy Russian seaborne oil. Bessent touted the move as something that would “provide additional flexibility” in the crude oil supply chain.

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