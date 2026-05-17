Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the U.S. Dollar and oil prices are demonstrating an unusual correlation.

Rare Alignment In Dollar, Oil Prices

This rare alignment has reached a 60-day correlation of 0.55 between Brent crude oil prices and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, marking the highest level since the index’s inception in 2005, according to Kobeissi Letter.

This atypical positive correlation emerged in early March, coinciding with the beginning of the Iran war, and has persisted since.

Typically, these financial indicators move inversely because oil is globally priced in US Dollars. A stronger US Dollar generally makes crude oil pricier for international buyers, reducing demand, according to Kobeissi Letter.

Changing Dynamics

However, geopolitical factors are currently reshaping the dynamics between the US Dollar and oil markets.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has seen gains for five consecutive sessions, while Brent crude oil prices have risen in four of the last five sessions.

This marks only the second time a correlation above 0.50 has been observed, the first being in late 2025.

Evolving Geopolitical Landscape

Furthermore, on May 5, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused oil companies of exploiting the Iran war to profit from rising oil and gasoline prices in the U.S. He advocated for a “windfall profits tax” and an end to the Iran war.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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