The same strategist who called the last commodity supercycle in October 2020 has just made his most aggressive public case yet.

Jeffrey Currie, former global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and now senior advisor at private equity giant Carlyle Group Inc. used a 10-part X thread on Friday under the handle @CommodMkt to highlight that capital chasing the AI trade has ignored the physical assets AI requires to run.

He calls it “the revenge of the old economy in real time.”

The Munificent 7 Versus The Magnificent 7

Currie opened the thread with a performance table tied to the October 2020 supercycle call he made while at Goldman. By his numbers, the QCI Commodity Total Return Index is up 217% since then.

The top three performers, he notes, are all commodities, and yet commodity hedge fund assets under management remain a rounding error inside global allocator portfolios.

“Welcome to the most asymmetric trade in modern financial history,” Currie opened.

The centerpiece of the thread is a framing that is likely to define the trade for the rest of the year.

At $105 Brent for 2026, he calculates the basket generates a 15.5% free cash flow yield while trading on a price-to-earnings multiple near seven times.

The Magnificent 7 technology names, by his math, generate roughly 1.5% free cash flow yield on a multiple closer to 28 times.

“The Magnificent 7 is the bid for molecules, electrons, copper, water, gallium, and concrete. The Munificent 7 are the offer,” Currie said.

The market is not yet pricing the rotation Currie is describing.

His instruction to investors: get long, buckle in, hang on for the ride.

In plain English, Currie is saying that a 1,000-basis-point gap in free cash flow yield between energy stocks and technology stocks cannot last.

Either oil breaks down — which he does not expect — or capital is forced to rotate from the most-owned trade in markets to the most under-owned one.

Asset allocation, in his words, is “a zero-sum game.”

A Capex Cycle Disguised As A Price Spike

Currie’s broader argument is that the price spike everyone can see is the symptom rather than the disease. The disease is fifteen years of physical capex starvation.

Refinery investment is at a 10-year low. Upstream oil and gas investment is down 35% from its 2015 peak.

The top 20 mining companies are spending 40% less than they did at the 2012 cycle high.

His historical framework reads modern commodity history as a series of roughly 10- to 12-year cycles that alternate between exploitation phases — when existing assets are milked and reserves deplete — and investment phases when capital floods back in to rebuild capacity.

By his count, the last investment phase ran from 2002 to 2014. The last exploitation phase ran from 2014 through 2025.

The transition, he argues, is happening now and tends to coincide historically with major geopolitical shocks.

Vietnam in 1968. The Iraq invasion in 2002. The Hormuz closure in 2026.

The structural backdrop he points to has three drivers he calls deglobalization, electrification and redistribution.

Deglobalization is the unwinding of frictionless global trade.

Electrification covers the combined renewables, nuclear and AI-power demand build that Europe and China are racing to install.

Redistribution captures the fiscal expansion underway across the United States, Germany, Japan and China heading into 2026, what he calls a synchronous fiscal bonanza.

Photo: Shutterstock

