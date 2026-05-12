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stacked silver bars, silver reserves, stocks
May 12, 2026 6:08 AM 3 min read

Shortages, Solid-State, and Swing Highs: The 3-Step Checklist For Silver's Next Vertical Move

After going on a blistering run in the second half of 2025, an equally impressive start of the year, and a volatile correction exacerbated by the Middle East conflict, silver has finally taken a breather in April.

However, its latest price action points to a potential bullish continuation.

Silver monthly chart (Source: TradingView)

Silver weekly chart (Source: TradingView)

Meanwhile, the weekly chart shows caution. Price action formed a rising lower trendline, but a lower low from the last week of March is still in play. To flip bullish, the price would have to take out the stops from early March, around $90, and close above that level, making a new swing high. Only after a higher high and a subsequent higher low are in play, the next healthy leg up becomes a probability.

Silver daily chart (Source: TradingView)

A daily chart further illustrates the situation, showing the last 3 months of price action within a range of $66 to $91. After going through a bullish and a bearish fakeout, the price mainly hung below the middle of the range before a May breakout. Although a daily timeframe already shows a higher low and a higher high, as per Dow Theory, an upper timeframe is more important.

Fundamentals To Keep In Mind

Silver remains in a production deficit. Despite fading demand, the Silver Institute notes that a 2% decline is not enough to stave off a sixth consecutive year of deficits. The 2026 projection is a shortage of around 46.3 million ounces.

Regardless of J.P. Morgan's expectation for the more widespread adoption of silver-free technology, the sector seems to be moving in the opposite direction.

Per Electrek, China's startup Greater Bay Technology has produced the first A-sample all-solid-state batteries. These batteries offer 260-500 Wh/kg energy density, fast charging, and superior safety with no thermal runaway.

The exact silver requirement remains unknown, but current leading solutions – like Samsung's SDI require about 1kg (32 oz) of silver per 100 kWh pack, showing the potential requirement of the metal necessary for the successful energy transition.

Price Watch: iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) is up 18.63% year-to-date.

Image via Shutterstock

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