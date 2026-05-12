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Fuel gas price hit new high record. Gasoline global cost rising concept.
May 12, 2026 5:21 AM 2 min read

US To Loan Over 50 Million Barrels From Strategic Reserve To Ease Iran War Oil Shock

The Trump administration announced that it would loan 53.3 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to energy companies to counteract high crude oil prices amid the Iran war.

Against this loan, the Department of Energy (DOE) will receive an approximately 28% return premium, representing 15.1 million barrels.

The DOE had previously offered to loan out 92.5 million barrels from the SPR. However, the companies only borrowed about 58% of the offered amount.

Kyle Haustveit, DOE Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office, said, "These actions continue to move oil swiftly into the market, address near-term supply needs, and ensure that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve remains strong through the return of premium barrels."

SPR Loans Aim To Ease Oil Shock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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