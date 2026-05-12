Economist Peter Schiff, who is also the co-founder of Echelon Wealth Partners, cautioned against eliminating the Federal gas tax on Monday, as it could weaken the dollar and lead to higher oil prices.

Higher Oil Prices

In a post on X, Schiff weighed in on surging oil and gas prices, saying that Trump was considering eliminating gasoline taxes to “give consumers relief” as the war drags on.

However, the elimination of taxes could see a rise in demand, but “lower taxes” would “widen deficits” as well as “weaken the dollar,” Schiff said. “The consequence will be even higher oil prices,” he added.

It’s worth noting that the federal gas tax generates more than $23 billion every year for federal highway and public transit programs. The revenue is used to maintain and improve infrastructure, and the president does not hold the power to unilaterally halt it. Any pause would require Congressional approval.

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Meanwhile, the national average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was at $4.520 on Monday, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

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