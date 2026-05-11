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Flag of People's Republic of China. Oil rigs on the background of the flag. Silhouette of an oil pump. Concept - China's impact on oil prices. Dependence of the commodity market from China. PRC
May 11, 2026 4:21 AM 3 min read

Chinese Crude Imports Drop 20% In April, Potentially Easing Pressure On Surging Oil Prices

The global oil market is witnessing a shift in demand dynamics as Chinese crude oil imports fall sharply.

China Oil Imports Decline

According to an X post by The Kobeissi Letter on Sunday, China's crude oil imports slid 20% month over month in April to 8.2 million barrels per day, the lowest level in at least two years. The decline represents a nearly 30% drop — or roughly 3.5 million barrels per day — from pre-war import levels of 11.7 million barrels per day.

The letter said that the decline in Chinese crude demand nearly matches Japan's total daily oil consumption. "This is also 2 times larger than the volume supplied by the UAE pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz," the letter added.

Hormuz: A Critical Point for Oil

China's Import Slowdown Could Ease Global Oil Prices

The post further stated that "Chinese state-owned oil companies have been reselling crude cargoes to European and Asian buyers," suggesting domestic inventory levels remain comfortable despite tightening global supply conditions.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, is "supporting the global oil market even amid severe shortages," the letter added. A sustained slowdown in Chinese imports could ease upward pressure on global oil prices.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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