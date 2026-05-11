Energy Secretary Chris Wright has indicated a willingness to suspend the federal gas tax, amid escalating fuel costs.

When questioned about the feasibility of suspending the federal gas tax, currently around 18 cents per gallon, on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Wright confirmed the administration is “open to all ideas,” adding that “Everything has trade-offs.”

"All measures that can be taken to lower the price at the pump and lower the prices for Americans, this administration is in support of,” said Wright.

Wright refrained from making any future gas price predictions, a topic that has become a significant political issue during the midterm election year. He avoided speculation on whether average gas prices could reach $5 per gallon, stating he was “just avoiding price predictions.”

In another interview on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Wright said the U.S. could restart "Project Freedom" within days if negotiations fail, adding that military action may again be used to reopen the strait as economic pressure on Iran intensifies.

Lawmakers Push For Gas Tax Pause

The proposal to suspend the federal gas tax comes as lawmakers are seeking ways to control surging energy costs. U.S. gas prices have surged to a national average of $4.52 per gallon, up more than 50% since the Iran war began, according to AAA.

In March, President Donald Trump said he had considered suspending the federal gas tax but suggested states should also look at pausing their own fuel taxes. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said a gas tax suspension remains an option "in our pocket" if needed.

Before that, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would suspend the gas tax through October 1. A companion bill in the House was sponsored by Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.).

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