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May 7, 2026 4:33 AM 3 min read

Peter Schiff Warns Oil Prices May Never Return To Pre-Iran War Levels: 'I Doubt It's Really Over'

Investor and co-founder of Echelon Wealth Partners, Peter Schiff, thinks that the current oil prices may not return to pre-Iran war levels any time soon amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

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In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Schiff said that commodities like gold, as well as bonds and stocks, were up, but “oil and the dollar” were down. Schiff outlined that the movement was due to “renewed hopes that the beginning of the war with Iran will soon end.”

Schiff then expressed doubt about the end of the war. “I doubt it’s really over,” he said, adding that the deal would not stand as either “Iran will break the deal” or “Trump will decide they broke it.” Schiff then predicted that the “oil prices” would not return to “pre-war levels.”

Oil prices have taken a fall recently, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude trading at $93/barrel at press time. While Brent crude also fell below the $100 mark, currently commanding a price of $99.13/barrel. Gas prices in the U.S., however, continued to surge, with the national average price at $4.536/gallon on Wednesday.

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Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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