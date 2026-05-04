Exxon's Worst Month In A Year Just Exposed Oil Rally's Hidden Risk

Instead, the stock fell 9% in April, its worst month in a year.

That disconnect points to a bigger issue: higher crude prices don't automatically translate into higher oil stock returns.

The Rally That Gave Back Gains

According to an April 29 note from JPMorgan, the energy trade has been more volatile than it appears. The firm said sector performance has "swung wildly" this year. Energy is still the top-performing sector year-to-date, up 26%, but has fallen since the market low—"effectively wiping out most of its wartime gains."

Energy won the first phase of the shock. Then started giving it back.

The Real Risk: Disruption

Exxon's earnings show why.

The company reported $4.9 billion in adjusted earnings and $85.14 billion in revenue, both ahead of expectations. But cash flow dropped to $8.7 billion, hit by Middle East supply disruptions, including a $706 million hedge loss and $3.9 billion in unfavorable timing effects.

In simple terms: when supply chains break, companies don't always capture higher prices.

With roughly 20% of production tied to the Middle East, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz also pushed output down nearly 8% sequentially.

CEO Darren Woods called the environment "highly volatile."

A Rally With Friction

This isn't about weak fundamentals. It's about how geopolitical shocks work. They can lift oil prices while disrupting the companies producing it.

Exxon's April slide shows the gap.

The oil rally is real. But it's not clean.

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