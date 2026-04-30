Mohamed El-Erian Warns Oil Rally May Continue Even After 20% Weekly Surge Amid Iran War

Oil prices are ripping higher, with Brent oil topping $122 per barrel and logging a sharp 20% weekly surge, according to economist Mohamed A. El-Erian, pointing to escalating Middle East tensions, shrinking global inventories and mounting Gulf supply risks as the key forces driving the rally.

He also warned that volatility may continue, and the rally in oil prices could extend further if those risks intensify.

Oil Spikes 20% In A Week

Erian, on Wednesday's X post, said that Brent oil surpassed $122 per barrel, representing a "staggering 20% increase in just one week."

Erian pointed out the three key drivers behind the latest spike, which are as follows:

Stalemate In The Middle East War

The first is "the stalemate in the Middle East War, with the balance of risk shifting toward escalation."

Depletion of Energy Inventories

Energy inventories across Asia and Europe are reportedly being drawn down, leaving less buffer to absorb supply shocks. Lower stockpiles tend to amplify price swings, particularly during periods of heightened uncertainty.

U.S. crude inventories declined 6.233 million barrels to 459.5 million barrels in the week ended April 24, according to the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gulf Supply Uncertainties

More To Follow

Erian also said, "More to follow," signaling the price might continue to spike if macro conditions remain the same.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock