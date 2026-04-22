Aluminum Market Jolted By 'Black Swan' Shock As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Supply

The global aluminum market is currently experiencing a significant “black swan” event due to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, said a top metal analyst.

“The scale of the supply shock we’re seeing in the aluminum market is probably the largest single supply shock a base metals market has suffered in the post-2000 era,” Nick Snowdon, Mercuria's head of metals and mining research, told Reuters at the sidelines of the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne on Tuesday.

The Middle East region contributes around 7 million metric tons of annual aluminum smelting capacity, which is nearly 9% of the estimated global supply for this year, according to Mercuria.

Mercuria told the publication that Middle East aluminum is hard to replace, with China capped on output and limited spare capacity in the U.S. and Europe, leaving them vulnerable to supply shocks.

Energy Shock Sends Aluminum Soaring

The ongoing Middle East conflict has evolved into one of the most severe recent energy shocks, according to the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. The crisis has had polarizing effects, with energy and aluminum markets facing immediate supply shortages.

The result is the rally to multi-year highs that prompted analysts and investors to revise their price targets. At 6:51 am ET on the London Metal Exchange, aluminum was trading was trading 2.36% higher at $3,615.90 per ton.

Mercuria projects a roughly 2 million ton deficit by year-end, but notes the estimate could be conservative if improved alumina flows through the Strait of Hormuz allow some smelters to restart production this quarter.’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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