Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Fuel gas price hit new high record. Gasoline global cost rising concept.
April 21, 2026 3:00 PM 2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Relief At The Pump? Depends Where You Live—And What Happens In Hormuz, Says Expert

In an exclusive email interview with Benzinga, Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of Trading at BOK Financial, says the divergence is already baked in.

US First In Line For Relief

Even as crude prices ease, consumers won't see an immediate impact—and when they do, it won't be synchronized globally. Something investors in the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) should duly note.

"Gas prices will lag because current gasoline inventories will need to flow through the system," Kissler said, pointing to supply chain frictions and refining logistics that delay price transmission.

But once that pipeline clears, the U.S. could move faster than others.

He expects the U.S. and Asia to "see relief quicker," with a "dramatic drop in prices at the pump by early May"—assuming, crucially, that the Strait of Hormuz remains fully operational.

Europe's Longer Wait

On the other side of the Atlantic, the story looks stickier.

"Europe will continue to see higher prices for longer," Kissler noted, highlighting a more prolonged adjustment cycle even as global crude stabilizes.

That gap underscores a key reality: oil may be globally priced, but fuel costs are anything but uniform.

Hormuz Still Holds The Key

At the center of it all is the Strait of Hormuz—the artery through which sentiment, supply confidence, and price direction now flow.

"The U.S. fuel exports will remain a key factor," Kissler said, adding that as global supplies ease, demand for those exports should fall, leaving "more supplies here in the states."

The bottom line: relief is coming—but it's not universal. And until Hormuz proves it can stay open without disruption, the global reset in energy prices will remain uneven.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved