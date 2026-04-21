The oil market's latest spike may have already run its course — and the answer isn't buried in supply data or demand forecasts. It's floating through one narrow waterway.

• What’s driving USO stock today?

Right now, crude's direction is being dictated less by barrels and more by bottlenecks, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as the market's ultimate litmus test.

In an exclusive email interview with Benzinga, Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of Trading at BOK Financial, put it bluntly: "The key to crude prices will remain with how open is ‘open' for the Strait of Hormuz."

The $75 Magnet Comes Into View

If tanker traffic snaps back quickly, the market may not wait around to reprice risk slowly — it could move fast.

Kissler noted that if flows normalize within days, "we've very likely seen the high in prices." In that scenario, crude doesn't just drift — it gravitates.

"The market will search for equilibrium likely near the $75/bbl area for front month WTI in the next few weeks," he said. A key number investors in the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) should be watching.

That sets up a sharp reversal narrative: from panic-driven spikes to a reversion toward balance, all hinging on how convincingly the chokepoint reopens.

Risk Premium Isn't Done Yet

Even if prices cool, the fear trade doesn't disappear overnight.

"The geopolitical premium applied to oil prices will likely remain for months to come," Kissler warned, adding that markets will need "something like two months at least of non-events" before confidence fully resets.

In other words, prices may fall faster than the risk narrative fades.

The Trade: Lower — But Not Without Proof

For now, the market's playbook is simple but fragile.

"Lower prices for longer, once confidence in the Strait of Hormuz is restored," Kissler said.

Until then, oil remains stuck between two forces — cooling fundamentals and stubborn geopolitical nerves — waiting on one signal to break the tie.

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