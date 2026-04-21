Silver Slides As Stocks Stay Firm, Hedges Cool

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) are falling on Tuesday as investors lean into a stronger equity tape and ease off of precious-metals exposure.

The move left SLV trading against the broader market's direction even as several stock sectors advanced.

SLV is slipping lower. See the chart here.

How Market Sentiment Shapes Silver Demand

Tuesday's setup looks like a classic risk-on session, with money gravitating toward areas tied more closely to growth and the economic cycle.

In that backdrop, leadership from Technology and Financials coincided with softer demand for defensive positioning, which can pressure vehicles like SLV even when the longer-term trend remains intact.

Are Traders Underestimating SLV's Resilience?

Even with Tuesday's dip, SLV was still sitting above key moving averages highlighted by traders watching trend health.

The fund is trading about 5.9% above its 20-day simple moving average and roughly 1.5% above its 100-day simple moving average, a setup that can suggest buyers have been willing to step in on pullbacks. Momentum gauges also remained constructive in the data, with the MACD above its signal line.

Zooming out, SLV's 12-month gain of 139.14% shows how powerful the prior run has been, even though the ETF remains below its 52-week high of $109.83. Technicians also pointed to notable chart areas, with resistance near $81.50 and support around $60.50 based on where rallies and pullbacks have tended to meet supply or demand.

Unlike operating companies, SLV does not produce earnings reports or typical EPS-based analyst forecasts, so traders often focus on silver pricing, real-rate expectations and shifting risk appetite. That framework can make day-to-day performance more sensitive to macro flows, particularly when equities are strong and hedging demand fades.

SLV is built to mirror silver by holding physical bullion, offering investors a way to access the metal without using futures contracts. Because it is an ETF tied to the underlying commodity, the chart can react quickly when positioning changes, especially during sharp rotations between "risk-on" and "risk-off" market regimes.

Silver Prices Slide Tuesday

SLV Price Action: iShares Silver Trust shares were down 3.41% at $69.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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