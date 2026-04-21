Trump Taps Into Wartime Powers To Fund Diverse Energy Projects Amid Rising Costs, Signs Five Key Memos

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to channel federal funds towards a variety of energy projects.

Trump signed five presidential determinations under the law on Monday, focusing on domestic coal power, liquefied natural gas (LNG), domestic petroleum, and power-grid infrastructure. He stated that deficiencies in these sectors pose a threat to national defense.

This action empowers the Energy Department to use funding secured in 2025 from Trump’s key tax-and-spending package. The department can now employ energy purchases, financial support, and other means to overcome delays, financing deficits, regulatory obstacles, and market barriers.

Trump Expands DPA, Faces Environmental Lawsuit

This comes as the administration faces mounting oil, gasoline, and electricity prices. At 4:59 am ET, Brent crude oil futures were trading 1.02% lower at $94.51 per barrel. Average gasoline prices in the U.S. stood at $4.022 per gallon as per AAA.

This isn’t the first time Trump has invoked emergency powers to boost domestic production. In March 2025, he used wartime powers to expand domestic production of critical minerals, aiming to reduce U.S. reliance on imports, especially from countries like China.

Filed on the anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon spill, the lawsuit seeks a review of the decision, arguing it risks environmental harm. The project would be BP's first new Gulf oil field since 2010, with a capacity of up to 80,000 barrels per day.

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