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April 20, 2026 8:33 AM 2 min read

Iran War Inflation Likely To Stick Even After Ceasefire, Economists Say

The economic fallout from the U.S.-Iran war is proving more stubborn than the conflict itself, with economists warning that a wave of inflation will persist long after the fighting stops, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Prices Already Climbing

U.S. inflation jumped to 3.3 % in March, its highest level in two years, driven largely by surging fuel costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Petrol prices have climbed from $2.98 per gallon when the conflict began in late February to $4.08 on Friday, according to the AAA motoring group. Diesel has surged from $3.76 to $5.59 a gallon, approaching its 2022 record.

“We were on a very good trajectory of inflation going down. Now there is somewhat a reversal,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the FT, warning the fallout would not “evaporate overnight even if the war ends tomorrow.”

Second-Order Effects Mounting

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil supply typically transits, triggered the energy shock. Brent crude surged from around $70 a barrel to more than $110 at its peak. Tehran announced Saturday the strait remains under its “strict control” despite a tentative ceasefire.

The International Monetary Fund now forecasts U.S. inflation at 3.2% for 2026, up from a pre-war projection of 2.5%, while the OECD has raised its forecast from 2.8% to 4.2%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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