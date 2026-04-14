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copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material
April 14, 2026 7:09 AM 2 min read

Copper Hits One-Month High As US–Iran Peace Talk Hopes Lift Metals—CPER, COPP ETFs Gain Momentum

Copper spiked to a one-month high on early Tuesday trading as renewed optimism around potential peace talks between the U.S. and Iran lifted market sentiment across global commodity markets.

President Donald Trump said that Tehran had contacted Washington about a potential agreement. Potential de-escalation in the Middle East could ease fears of prolonged geopolitical disruption, lifting industrial metals broadly.

Commodity analyst, Giovanni Staunovo, shared an article on X, highlighting that Copper has risen to a one-month high amid Iran talks.

"Investors are pricing in the easing of macro crisis," said Jia Zheng, trading manager at Suzhou Chuangyuan Harmony-Win Capital Management Co, per the report from Business Today.

Copper ETFs Gain Momentum

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CPER maintains strong pricing trends in the short, medium and long terms, with a strong Momentum score in 62nd percentile.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) declined 0.15% in premarket trade.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that COPP has a Momentum score in the 90th percentile. It maintains strong pricing trends in the short, medium and long terms.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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