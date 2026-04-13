Iran Warns No Gulf Port Will Be Safe If US Starts Blockade, Calls Restrictions 'Piracy'

Iran stated that if its ports are threatened by the U.S. blockade, no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will remain safe. The Iranian military spokesperson, quoted by state media, labeled any U.S. restrictions on vessels in international waters as “piracy”.

US Navy To Enforce Strait Blockade

This move follows President Donald Trump‘s announcement that the U.S. Navy would begin a process to stop vessels attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz, while also moving to remove mines he said Iran laid in the strait. Trump also warned against the collection of any illegal tolls.

The U.S. military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the blockade would begin at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday and would be enforced equally on all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters, including those in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Oil Tops $100 On Hormuz Risk Fears

The announcement of the blockade has again sent oil prices above $100 per barrel. At the time of writing, Brent crude oil was trading 6.84% higher at $101.70 per barrel.

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