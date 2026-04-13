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Donald trump, president of the united states, gesturing emphatically while walking outdoors with a blurred green background, Colfronia, U.S, October 08, 2025
April 13, 2026 3:13 AM 2 min read

Trump Says Gas Prices Might Be 'Little Bit Higher' By Midterms: 'Hasn't Gone Up As Much...'

President Donald Trump, on Sunday, said that oil and gas prices could either decrease, remain stable, or slightly rise by the time of the forthcoming midterm elections in November. 

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump discussed the potential direction of oil and gas prices. “It could be, or the same or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same,” he said.

When the host pressed Trump further on the oil and gas prices, he said, "Eventually, it's going to be lowered. It might not happen initially, but it's going to go down," he said.

“Frankly, the gas hasn't gone up as much as I thought," Trump added.

He also touched on the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, stating, “I think this won’t be that much longer,” and adding, “They’re wiped out, Maria, they’re wiped out.”

Hormuz Blockade Drives Gas Surge

According to AAA, the average gas price in the U.S. is $4.125 per gallon, compared to $3.598 per gallon a month ago.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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