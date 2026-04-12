Saudi Pipeline Restoration: A Game Changer

Last week on Wednesday, the market mood swung between relief and renewed caution after an early report of an attack on Saudi Arabia's east-west line tested risk appetite even as the ceasefire dominated headlines. By midday in New York, crude's sharp drop helped pull the 10-year Treasury yield down about three basis points to 4.27%, its lowest level in roughly three weeks.

Equities responded as if the geopolitical premium had been stripped out of energy prices, with the S&P 500 up 2.5% to 6,783 and the Dow gaining 1,298 points to 47,882. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.1% to 24,951, while the Russell 2000 added 3.1% as the risk-on move spread into smaller, rate-sensitive names.

The East-West pipeline had effectively become Saudi Arabia's key crude export outlet while the Strait of Hormuz was shut, and it was attacked hours after the ceasefire deal was reached, according to Reuters. The ministry also said it restored affected volumes from the Manifa oilfield after output there had been reduced by roughly 300,000 bpd.

What Does This Mean For Oil Prices?

The same day U.S. stocks jumped to one-month highs, WTI slid 15.9% to about $95 a barrel in its steepest one-session fall since April 2020, while Brent dropped 13.3% to near $94.70. Iran's agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was a key driver, unwinding a premium that had built during five weeks of fighting.

Saudi officials said work is still underway to bring the Khurais facility fully back, after strikes lowered capacity by another 300,000 bpd, as reported by Reuters. Even with that remaining repair effort, the full pipeline restoration adds to the supply-side signals that helped cool inflation fears during Wednesday's cross-asset swing.

That cooling showed up in rates and in Fed expectations, with markets pricing about a 35% chance of a rate cut by year-end versus near-zero odds at the start of the week. The shift helped push money into tech, industrials and consumer discretionary shares, the areas that typically benefit most when fuel costs and yields fall.

Escalating Tensions Impacting Oil Supply Stability

This backdrop of Iranian hostility underlines the geopolitical complexities surrounding oil supply stability, as the U.S. and Saudi Arabia’s longstanding security partnership faces new challenges, potentially influencing market responses to fluctuations in crude prices amidst the recent pipeline developments. The ongoing uncertainty could further impact oil prices, which have already seen significant swings.

Energy Sector Faces New Volatility Ahead