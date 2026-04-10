In agriculture, the equation has long been simple: more inputs, more output. But new “field data” is starting to challenge that assumption, as revealed by Pivot Bio‘s CTO, Travis Frey, in an exclusive email interview with Benzinga.

According to Frey, growers using the company's PROVEN® G3 replaced an average of 33 pounds of synthetic nitrogen per acre—while still seeing a 2.1 bushel-per-acre yield advantage.

It's a result that runs counter to conventional thinking, where reducing fertilizer typically risks lower yields.

‘Field Results’ Over Theory

Frey points to real-world performance as the key driver behind adoption.

"Farmers look for technology that lowers risk and improves returns," he said, noting that adoption tends to accelerate when cost predictability, yield stability, and ease of use come together.

In this case, the data suggests biological nitrogen isn't just maintaining performance—it may be improving it.

A Disruption Rooted In Economics

While biological solutions are often framed through an ESG lens, the underlying driver here is economic.

If farmers can consistently reduce input costs while maintaining—or even increasing—yields, it introduces a new dynamic into the nitrogen fertilizer market.

That doesn't mean synthetic fertilizers disappear. But it does suggest that part of the demand equation could shift, especially as growers look for ways to optimize both cost and performance.

In that sense, the disruption isn't theoretical—it's already showing up in the field.

Photo: maxim ibragimov via Shutterstock