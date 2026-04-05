As the conflict in Iran enters its second month, the financial burden on American households is mounting rapidly, with new data showing that domestic fuel expenditures have surged by billions of dollars since hostilities commenced in late February.

The Price Of Conflict

Since the onset of the Iran War on Feb. 28th, American drivers have collectively paid an additional $8.4 billion in fuel costs.

According to market analysis shared by The Kobeissi Letter and CBS News, the sudden disruption to global energy markets has resulted in Americans spending an “additional $240 million per day” just to keep their vehicles on the road.

The spike represents one of the most aggressive climbs in energy pricing in recent history. Analysts note that this surge acts as a “real-time tax” on consumers, pulling liquidity out of the broader economy as the cost of basic commuting and logistics skyrockets.

Surge At The Pump

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has climbed to $4.10, marking its highest point since June 2022.

Meanwhile, the fund tracking gasoline prices, United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSE:UGA) has risen 39.55 over the last month.

The impact is even more pronounced in the commercial sector; diesel prices have soared to $5.58 per gallon, threatening to drive up the cost of consumer goods due to increased shipping and freight expenses.

The trajectory of the increase is particularly staggering when viewed through a quarterly lens. Since January, the cost of gas has risen by more than $1.30 per gallon, with the vast majority of that movement occurring in the five weeks following the start of the conflict.

Economic Outlook

With energy costs rapidly rising, economists warn of a potential “cool down” in consumer spending elsewhere.

The sheer velocity of the price hike—moving from a period of relative stability in early 2025 to a vertical spike in March 2026—has left little room for families to adjust their budgets.

As long as the geopolitical situation remains volatile, experts anticipate that the daily $240 million surcharge on the American public will continue to climb.

Crude Markets Soar

Meanwhile, while the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSE:BNO) , tracking Brent Crude, leaped 7.53% to close at $54.12 Thursday amid an 89.76% gain.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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