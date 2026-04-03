Gas Just Crossed $4 — Here's One Easy Way Some Drivers Are Quietly Paying Less At The Pump

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is giving Prime members a reason to fill up on Fridays, launching a fuel discount program with BP as U.S. gasoline prices climb past $4 per gallon amid war-driven supply pressures.

From April 3 through May 29, Prime members can save 20 cents per gallon every Friday at BP, Amoco, and participating ampm and Thorntons stations by linking their Amazon account to BP's Earnify app. Outside the promotional period, the standard discount is 10 cents per gallon.

Rising Gas Prices

Amazon Adjusts Prices Across Business Lines

Amazon also announced a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge on third-party sellers using its fulfillment services, effective April 17, averaging 17 cents per unit depending on item size.

Meanwhile, the company is raising the price of its ad-free Prime Video plan in the U.S. from $2.99 to $4.99 per month, rebranding it as "Prime Video Ultra." The upgrade adds features like 4K streaming, support for five devices simultaneously, and up to 100 downloads for offline viewing.

Prime members must link a free Earnify account to an active Prime membership to redeem the fuel discount. No minimum or maximum purchase is required.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: hxdbzxy via Shutterstock