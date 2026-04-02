A United Nations Security Council vote to secure commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz faces a potential veto, as China strongly opposes a draft resolution authorizing the use of defensive military force.

UN Security Council Set To Vote On Hormuz Reopening

The 15-member council is scheduled to vote Friday on a Bahrain-drafted resolution intended to reopen the crucial waterway, which has been effectively closed to traffic for over a month.

While the draft authorizes “all defensive means necessary” to protect ships for at least six months, Beijing has made its resistance clear.

Pushing For A Unified Stance

Bahrain, currently chairing the Security Council, finalized the text after previously dropping an explicit reference to binding enforcement to try to appease objecting nations like Russia and China.

To pass, the resolution requires at least nine favorable votes and no vetoes from the five permanent members: the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, and France.

“We look forward to a unified position from this esteemed Council during the vote that will take place on the draft resolution tomorrow, God willing,” Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani stated, adding that Iran’s attempts to control navigation required a “decisive response.”

Global Stakes And Continued Conflict

The diplomatic push follows a massive surge in global oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict, which ignited when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran at the end of February. At the last check, the Brent Crude futures were 7.99% higher at $109.24, and WTI was 0.40% lower at $111.54.

Complicating the international effort, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to continue military attacks. His remarks, which omitted a clear strategy for reopening the strait, have further unsettled oil markets and raised widespread concerns about Washington’s long-term role in ensuring safe maritime passage for shippers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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