In a normally functioning global oil market, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude trades at a discount to Brent.

This is not an accident of geography. It is a structural reality baked into the global energy system over decades.

WTI is a landlocked benchmark, priced at Cushing, Oklahoma — a storage hub in the middle of the country with no direct ocean access.

Brent, by contrast, is a seaborne crude blend priced off North Sea cargoes and used to benchmark oil flowing out of the Middle East, West Africa and the North Sea itself. Since Brent can be loaded onto a tanker and delivered anywhere in the world, it commands a premium — typically $2–$5 per barrel — that reflects its logistical flexibility and global reach.

That relationship which has held for much of the past two decades has now broken.

On Thursday, April 2, the WTI-Brent spread has flipped positive. U.S. crude futures — as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (USO) — are trading at over $3 above Brent.

These are levels not seen since 2009.

Chart: WTI Just Flipped Above Brent. It Hasn’t Happened Like This Since 2009.

The WTI-Brent Spread Was As Negative As $15 In March, Then Suddenly Flipped

When the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran began on February 27, Brent immediately absorbed the geopolitical shock. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which 20% of global oil flows — sent seaborne crude prices into a stratosphere that WTI, insulated from shipping risk by its inland location, could not fully follow.

By Mar. 19, the Brent-WTI spread had blown out to roughly $15 per barrel, its widest level since 2012, as tanker traffic through Hormuz collapsed 90–95% and global seaborne supply seized up.

At the same time, traders began pricing a darker possibility: a full U.S. crude export ban. The Trump administration suspended the Jones Act for the West Coast, raising fears it was building toward trapping U.S. crude domestically.

The Brent premium, last month, was not just a war premium. It was also an export-ban-risk premium baked into WTI’s discount.

Then something shifted almost overnight.

Why WTI Is Running Harder Than Brent: Analyst Take

Rauball identified four interlocking forces currently driving WTI prices above Brent.

First, the collapse of export ban fears.

As Trump’s administration suspended the Jones Act for the West Coast in March, markets began pricing the risk of a full crude export ban that would have stranded roughly 4 million barrels per day of U.S. light sweet shale oil domestically — crude that American refineries, optimized for heavier sour grades, cannot efficiently process.

That fear put a ceiling on WTI for most of March. Its removal lifted it.

Second, spring refinery restarts. U.S. refineries that went offline for scheduled maintenance in late winter are returning to service, driving a fresh wave of domestic crude demand.

Rauball noted that “steadily rising US crude demand is a result of a reduction in offline primary distillation capacity as this year’s spring maintenance season gradually winds down.”

Higher utilization means more WTI pulled out of storage. Strong crack spreads are also incentivizing refiners to push throughput harder.

Third — and most structurally significant — the Hormuz closure has made WTI the world’s swing barrel.

The effective shutdown of the Strait has removed key Middle Eastern light sweet grades from global markets, most critically Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude, which has an API gravity of 42.7° and sulfur content comparable to WTI’s own 40.1° API profile.

With Murban offline, European and Asian refiners that would normally use it to hit their crude diet targets are turning to WTI as the closest available substitute.

“Ongoing disruptions in the Middle East, including the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have limited the availability of key regional light sweet grades such as Murban, which can be used as an alternative. This has increased reliance on WTI as a flexible ‘swing barrel’ for both Europe and Asia.”

Fourth: Asian demand is on track to accelerate in ways the monthly export figures are only beginning to show.

According to Kpler’s predictive flows tool, U.S. crude exports to Asia could be set to reach roughly 1.7 million barrels per day in April, up from finalized volumes of 1.3 million barrels per day in March.

Flows to China are penciled in at 700,000 barrels per day, with South Korea expected to take at least 200,000 barrels per day.

Rauball highlighted that a significant portion of Chinese purchases may be resold into Japan, South Korea and Thailand — an intra-Asian redistribution network for U.S. barrels that is already showing up in early fixture reports.